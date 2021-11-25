days
Christmas with Hope

  • Day 24

    "It's Christmas Time" (Christmas 2014)

  • Day 23

    "Glory To God In The Highest" (Christmas 2019)

  • Day 22

    "Behold Him" (Christmas 2020)

  • Day 21

    "Joy To The World" (Christmas 2014)

  • Day 20

    "A King Is Coming To Town" (Christmas 2018)

  • Day 19

    "Do You Hear What I Hear" (Christmas 2010)

  • Day 18

    "Somewhere In Your Silent Night" (Christmas 2019)

  • Day 17

    "O Come Let Us Adore Him" (Christmas 2016)

  • Day 16

    "Hope For Everyone" (Christmas 2019)

  • Day 15

    "What Wondrous Love Is This/What Child Is This?" (Christmas 2008)

  • Day 14

    "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" (Stirring Christmas 2017)

  • Day 13

    "Jesus What A Wonderful Child" (Christmas 2010)

  • Day 12

    "The First Noel" (Christmas 2020)

  • Day 11

    "Hark The Herald Angels Sing" (Christmas 2018)

  • Day 10

    "I'll Be Home For Christmas" (Christmas 2020)

  • Day 9

    "O Holy Night" (Christmas 2010)

  • Day 8

    "Hark" (Christmas 2017)

  • Day 7

    "The Greatest Gift Of All" (Christmas 2008)

  • Day 6

    "Angels We Have Heard On High" (Stirring Christmas 2018)

  • Day 5

    "Go Tell It On The Mountain" (Christmas 2017)

  • Day 4

    "Little Drummer Boy" (Christmas 2010)

  • Day 3

    "Christmas Joy" (Christmas 2016)

  • Day 2

    "Spark" (Christmas 2017)

  • Day 1

    "O Come O Come Emmanuel" (Christmas 2020)

Merry Christmas!

It’s that time of year when we often see Love, Peace and Hope on everything from coffee cups to shopping bags. But, why this time of year? Christmas has always been a special time of awe and wonder! It’s a time of preparation and anticipation as we look at the wondrous events leading up to the nativity. It is a season of questions, but one in which we can find overwhelming hope.

With an angelic visit and a virgin birth in an unexpected place, the world changed forever! The Advent season leads us to the greatest miracle in history: Jesus coming TO us. And, All Because of Christmas, we have a Savior, we have each other and we have a hope for the future.

 

Christmas Worship Hours

Thursday, December 23 • *5:00 & 7:00 pm
Friday, December 24 • 3:00 & 5:00 pm

Activities for infants–kindergartners available at ALL hours.
*Activities for kids & adults with special needs available December 23 at 5:00 pm.

 

There will be NO WORSHIP HOURS on Saturday, December 25, Sunday, December 26 or Saturday, January 1. We will resume our weekend worship hours on Sunday, January 2 at 9:30 & 11:15 am
All Christmas with Hope worship hours will stream live on YouTube, FacebookHopeChurchMemphis.comRoku and Amazon Fire TV (search "Hope Church Memphis.") Christmas with Hope will broadcast live on ABC 24 in Memphis, December 24 at 5:00 pm CST.

During the Christmas season, it's a beautiful time to reflect on the gift of Jesus and the many ways He has blessed us. As a generous church that believes Acts 20:35, “it is more blessed to give than to receive,”  together this Christmas season, we have the blessed opportunity in continuing to share the real reason we celebrate this glorious season. Let's be as generous as He has been so generous with us. Merry Christmas!

all because of christmas

901-755-7721

8500 WALNUT GROVE ROAD

MEMPHIS, TN 38018

