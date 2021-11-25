All Christmas with Hope worship hours will stream live on YouTube, Facebook, HopeChurchMemphis.com, Roku and Amazon Fire TV (search "Hope Church Memphis.") Christmas with Hope will broadcast live on ABC 24 in Memphis, December 24 at 5:00 pm CST.

During the Christmas season, it's a beautiful time to reflect on the gift of Jesus and the many ways He has blessed us. As a generous church that believes Acts 20:35, “it is more blessed to give than to receive,” together this Christmas season, we have the blessed opportunity in continuing to share the real reason we celebrate this glorious season. Let's be as generous as He has been so generous with us. Merry Christmas!